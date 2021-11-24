Two families lose homes in Mentor fires

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) – Firefighters in Mentor battled two fires overnight.
They were called to the 4900 block of Forest Rd. around midnight Wednesday for a house fire.
When they arrived, one house was on fire and the house next door had caught fire as well.
Firefighters fought the flames for more than an hour.
The second floor collapsed on the first house while firefighters were trying to get the fire out.
Both homes are a total loss.
The flames were so powerful, a third home was damaged in the fire.
A person who lived in the home where the fire started was evaluated at the scene for minor injuries.
Red Cross responded to help the families.