Two ex-Cuyahoga County corrections officers sentenced for attack on inmate

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Two former Cuyahoga County corrections officers were sentenced on Wednesday for the attack on a restrained inmate.

Nicholas Evans pleaded guilty to attempted felonious assault and tampering with evidence. He agreed to resign before he was sentenced to nine months in prison.

Timothy Dugan pleaded guilty to attempted abduction and assault. He received 10 days in the Geauga County Jail and also agreed to resign from his position.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office said the two men used excessive force on an inmate in a restraint chair on March 22, 2019.

More stories on the Cuyahoga County Jail here