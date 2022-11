AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police are looking for the suspects who fired two dozen rounds at a home with people inside Friday evening.

It happened around 6 p.m. in the 400 block of Grace Avenue.

There were no injuries.

According to police, officers recovered many shell casings near the scene.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Callers can remain anonymous.

You can also text tips to 274637.