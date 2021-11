BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Two golden retrievers are missing after a house fire in Bainbridge Township Thursday.

(Courtesy of Hudson & Twinsburg Ohio Lost & Found Pets)

According to the fire department, the remains of two cats were found and a potbelly pig is accounted for at the home on 9620 Crackle Road.

There are no other injuries reported at this time.

If you’ve seen the dogs, call Bainbridge police at 440-543-8252.