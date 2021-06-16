Two dogs killed in Sandusky break-in

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – The Sandusky Police Department is investigating the killing of two pit bulls during a break-in.

According to a police report, a business owner in the 1730 block of Camp St. called police on June 4 around 9:30 a.m.

He told police he saw his building had been entered through a damaged garage door.

The man said when he opened his office, he found his two pit bulls, Bubba and Little Dog, lying in a pool of blood.

Stolen from inside the building was a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado, four tires and rims, and a mattress and box spring.

A short time later the truck and all the stolen items were found abandoned about 8 miles away.

The vehicle was processed for evidence and released back to its owner.

Police did not say how the dogs were killed, but the report lists three .22 caliber shell casings and a hacksaw blade were recovered at the scene.