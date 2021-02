CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Two dogs were killed in a mattress fire at a home on Cleveland’s east side Wednesday morning.

According to the Cleveland Fire Department, it happened on Gibson Avenue at East 103rd Street.

#CLEFIREONSCENE Morning House Fire on Gibson at E.103 in 5th Battalion. Mattress fire. Cause under investigation. Two deceased dogs removed by Engine 41. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/sOSrCH101p — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) February 3, 2021

Two dogs were found dead, according to firefighters. There were no other injuries.