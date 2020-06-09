Two died in Coventry Township home of carbon monoxide poisoning

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– Two people died of carbon monoxide poisoning in a Coventry Township home, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

A family member found the two people and a dog dead inside the house on Lockwood Road on Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office, there were no signs of trauma and they were likely dead for five to seven days prior.

The victims were identified as Dallas Milner, 25, and Maliesse Hamilton, 32. Their deaths were ruled accidental.

The home had been without power for several months.

Click here to get caught up on the latest headlines

Related Content Two people found dead in Coventry Township home Video