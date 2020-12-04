Two deputies hospitalized, shooting suspect dead in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Agents with the Ohio State Bureau of Investigation are investigating a deadly shooting involving sheriff’s deputies in Richland County.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 1100 block of Lexwood Rd. around 11:15 p.m. Thursday.

Deputy Michael Pawlikowski was shot by Craig Wright at the scene, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputy Justin Ady returned fire, killing Wright.

Both deputies were taken to the hospital.

No word on their condition.

According to a 911 call, deputies were called to the scene for a wellness check.

OSBI will process the scene and is investigating the shooting.

Both deputies are on administrative leave, per policy.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8