AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police are investigating two deadly shootings that took place over the weekend. According to police, in both incidents, the victims were discovered in parked vehicles.

The first incident took place in the residential area of Channelwood Village.

Officers say they were called to the 700 block of Dunbar Drive around 7:35 a.m. on Saturday after a woman discovered her bullet-riddled vehicle in the parking lot with an unresponsive 31-year-old male inside.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

The second deadly shooting was discovered in the 700 block of Dayton Street. Police say shortly after midnight on Sunday a 24-year-old man was found shot inside a parked car.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to officials.

It’s not clear if the shootings are connected. Police say they are still working to figure out the exact circumstances that led up to each shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

Anonymous information can also be sent to police via:

The Summit County Crimestoppers, call 330-434-COPS

Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637

Download the Akron PD app and submit information by texting Tips41