AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron first responders were busy Monday night as they responded to two deadly crashes within an hour and a half of one another.

According to officials, the first crash took place at about 5:45 p.m. on Akron Peninsula Road.

Police say a 66-year-old woman was driving northbound when she suddenly went off the right side of the roadway and hit a pole, causing the vehicle to flip over. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. Officials say a motorcyclist, identified as 60-year-old Lawrence Meiers, was traveling eastbound on Albrecht Avenue when he attempted to pass a vehicle that was turning onto Ripley Avenue. Meiers clipped the vehicle that was turning and was then thrown from the bike.

Meiers was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to officials.