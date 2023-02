CLEVELAND (WJW) — City police on Friday night found two people dead with apparent gunshot wounds at an apartment complex on the city’s south side, according to a news release.

It happened at 1400 Crestline Ave., which is Crestview Apartments.

The two people shot were pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide detectives are now investigating.

Police expect to release more information “as it becomes available.”

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 8 for updates.