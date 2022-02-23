Two dead in Ohio plane crash

SENECA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Two people were killed in a plane crash in Seneca County Tuesday night.

According to the Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, it happened at 10:47 p.m. about two miles east of Fostoria near Crestview Drive in Loudon Township.

After being called to reports of a possible plane crash, officers searched and found the scene in a wooded area north of Crestview Drive.

Two people were found dead.

The pilot was identified as Shane Alan Halbrook, 59, of Avon, Ind. The co-pilot was Michael D. Wright, 51, of Casey, Ill.

The plane was a Piper Saratoga single-engine plane. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.