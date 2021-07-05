Two dead, five injured in Akron shootings

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– Two people were killed during violence in Akron over the Fourth of July weekend.

Officers were called to Minson Way at 5:30 a.m. Monday and found a 35-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. About a half hour later, police responded to Tarson Terrace for a shooting. There, they found a 31-year-old man with gunshot wounds, police said.

Akron police said there is no suspect description in either murder. The names of the victims have not been released.

The Akron Police Department said officers also responded to the following shootings:

A man said he was pulling out of a drive-thru at Vernon Odom and Raymond Street Friday night when someone shot at his vehicle. The driver and the passenger were not injured. There were bullet holes on the passenger side of the car.

A man reported he was in the parking lot of the Scoreboard on Darrow Road when he was shot early Saturday morning. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Shots were fired at a large party on Wildwood Avenue just before 3 a.m. Saturday. A man suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center.

A woman was shot in the shoulder on Hoye Avenue at about 1:45 a.m. Sunday. Police said she was at a party when shots were fired into the home.

Just hours later, also on Hoye Avenue, a man was standing outside a home when he was shot in the leg.

Two men got into argument in the area of Kling Street and East Thornton Street at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday. One man went to his car, got a gun and shot the other man in his abdomen. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Anyone with information on these cases should call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip or Summit County Crimes Stoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with the info to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.