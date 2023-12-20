NEW JERSERY (WJW) – Two members of a Philadelphia news team are dead after their news helicopter crashed.

The details are confirmed by WPVI: Action News 6. The station reports Chopper 6 crashed in a wooded area of Burlington County, New Jersey at about 8 p.m. Tuesday.

According to their report, a pilot and a photographer were in the helicopter when it went down. The crew was returning from an assignment.

“We are not releasing the names of the crew members right now as family members are still being notified about the crash,” wrote WPVI.

The crash is under investigation.