DOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Two people have died after a motorcycle crash in Tuscarawas County Sunday evening

According to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on State Route 800.

A 2003 Harley Davidson Softail Deuce driven by 42-year-old Cory Herron was heading north on SR 800 when it went off the right side of the roadway and hit a guardrail.

Herron and his passenger, 43-year-old Michelle Orr, died as a result of the crash, according to the release.

This crash remains under investigation