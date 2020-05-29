COVID-19 outbreaks at veterans home, nursery being investigated in Erie County

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio — The Erie County Health Department is investigating two local outbreaks of COVID-19.

According to the health department, the outbreaks are located at the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky and a nursery in Huron, Ohio.

As of Friday, the Ohio Veterans Home has 13 employees and 47 residents who have received laboratory-confirmed positive test results for COVID-19, and 10 residents of the Ohio Veterans Home have passed away as a result of COVID-19, health officials say.

“COVID-19 spreads rapidly in long-term residential care facilities like the Ohio Veterans Home. Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions are at greater risk for COVID-19–associated severe disease and death,” a press release from Erie County Health officials states. “The Ohio Veterans Home is working closely with the Erie County Health Department and has implemented all necessary infection control measures, including widespread testing and contact tracing.”

The release further states that in early March of this year, the nursery established a program addressing COVID-19 and the potential impact to their employees. In the past two weeks, with the continued program in place, the nursery recognized a few employees displaying signs of COVID-19. These employees were in contact with physicians then sent for testing, health officials stated.

As of Friday, 4 nursery employees residing in Erie County, Ohio have received laboratory-confirmed positive test results for COVID-19, and an additional 5 individuals are awaiting test results.

“The company has taken all necessary actions to mitigate the spread of the virus as described above,” the release states.

“The nursery is a wholesale grower of plants selling to businesses and employs over 375 individuals. The employees have no contact with the general public. The Erie County Health Department will continue to work with both the nursery and the Ohio Veterans Home to conduct ongoing testing and contact tracing to contain the outbreaks.”

The Erie County Health Department is offering COVID-19 testing at no out-of-pocket cost to anyone who lives or works in Erie County, Ohio.

Anyone interested in getting a test must register online for testing by clicking here.

