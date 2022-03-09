Two Cleveland bridges closed for sink hole

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Two bridges on St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland are closed until further notice because of a sink hole, Cuyahoga County said in a news release on Wednesday.

The bridges go over Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Doan Brook in the Cleveland Cultural Gardens.

The county said drivers can take a detour in both directions along East 105th Street, Lakeshore Boulevard, North Marginal Road to East 72nd Street.

As of 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, the bridges remained open to traffic. FOX 8 News reached out to Cuyahoga County officials for clarification.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Sign up today for your Cleveland Browns updates

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral