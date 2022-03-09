Two Cleveland bridges closed for sink hole

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Two bridges on St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland are closed until further notice because of a sink hole, Cuyahoga County said in a news release on Wednesday.

The bridges go over Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Doan Brook in the Cleveland Cultural Gardens.

The county said drivers can take a detour in both directions along East 105th Street, Lakeshore Boulevard, North Marginal Road to East 72nd Street.

As of 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, the bridges remained open to traffic. FOX 8 News reached out to Cuyahoga County officials for clarification.