JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)- Two children died in a house fire over the weekend in Stark County.

Monday morning, the Jackson Local School District said they are mourning the loss of one of their families, including two students at Jackson Memorial Middle School.

According to officials, there were no survivors in an overnight house fire on Sunday.

Crews responded just after midnight to reports of a “whole house engulfed in flames,” off Everhard Road NW, according to a Jackson Township Fire Department Facebook post.

“The home had sustained heavy fire damage,” the post says. “Unfortunately, it was determined that there were no survivors.”

Jackson Twp Fire Department Chief Tim Berczik confirms there were four fatalities, all from the same family.

School officials say counseling will be available at Jackson Memorial Middle School for students and staff.

There has been no word on what caused the fire.