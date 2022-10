CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Two children died Saturday after the truck their father was driving rolled over and hit a tree.

According to Canton Police, the crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday along Harrison Avenue SW.

The children, ages 10 and 13, were pronounced dead at the scene. The father, 31, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It’s not clear what caused the F550 to go off the roadway.