Two children injured in Amish buggy crash

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving several vehicles, along with a horse and buggy.

At just before 1 p.m. Thursday, a call came in for the accident on Nauvoo Road and SR 528 in Middlefield.

According to the highway patrol, three vehicles, and the horse and buggy were involved. Details on how the crash happened were not immediately available.

Two 11-year-old boys in the buggy were taken to the hospital; one of the children had serious injuries.

A 30-year-old woman in one of the vehicles was taken to the hospital; her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.