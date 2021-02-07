Police say DoorDash driver’s van stolen with his kids inside while out delivering food

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Two young children have been found after the minivan they were in was stolen when their father jumped out to deliver food in San Francisco.

Jeffrey Fang had his 4-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son with him while he delivered for DoorDash Saturday night. He got out of the Honda Odyssey to drop off an order, and when he came back he saw a stranger driving off in the van.

Fang called police and a search was launched. Police announced on Twitter shortly after 1 a.m. that the children and the minivan had been located.

There was no information about a suspect or suspects.

