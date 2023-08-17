Editor’s Note: The video above is about how to protect your children from sextortion.

MARQUETTE, Michigan (WJW) – Two men from Nigeria were extradited to the U.S. this week to stand trial in a string of sextortion cases, including one in which a teen died.

Samuel Ogoshi and Samson Ogoshi were indicted in May on 4 counts each, including sexual exploitation resulting in a minor’s death and conspiracy to distribute child porn.

The indictment alleges the two used social media accounts to pose as young women.

One of the accounts communicated with teenager Jordan DeMay shortly before his death.

The 17-year-old from Marquette, Michigan, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in March of 2022. His death prompted an investigation that led to the indictments against the two men.

“After initiating chat conversations with the victims, the defendants simultaneously used Google and other online applications to research information about the victims, including where the victims lived, where they went to school or worked, and who their family and friends were,” a press release states.

According to the press release, once the victims shared sexually explicit images, the suspects would create collages that included the image alongside pictures of the victim’s school, family and friends.

There are believed to be at least 100 victims.

Ezekial Ejehem Robert has also been indicted but is still awaiting extradition.