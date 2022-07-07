AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — After the first night with no curfew in Akron, protests resumed overnight leading to the arrests of two high-profile activists protesting the deadly police-involved shooting of Jayland Walker.

Court records show Jacob Blake Sr. and Bianca Austin, a relative of Breonna Taylor, were arrested last night on charges of rioting.

Reports say Blake Sr. was taken to the hospital. The hospital was placed on a soft lockdown.

Part of High Street in front of the police station is closed off.

Blake and Austin are expected to be arraigned remotely on Thursday morning.