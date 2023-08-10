(WJW) — Charges have been filed against two suspects arrested for trying to bring firearms into the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.

Lanell Williams was arrested in the incident, which happened just after 9 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a county spokesperson.

The spokesperson said Williams set off the metal detector. Deputies searched a bag he was carrying and they found the firearms, along with an extended magazine.

Williams was taken into custody and a woman with him, later identified as Andrea Williams, was charged with complicity.

According to the FOX 8 News I-Team, the weapons brought into the Cuyahoga County Justice Center are legal to have, but not in that building.

The Justice Center includes city and county courts, the county jail, the sheriff’s department headquarters and Cleveland Police headquarters.

According to the I-Team, the sheriff said the man and woman had the weapons since they felt endangered due to suspected stalking. According to the sheriff, the woman went to the justice center to make an appointment with a prosecutor for a protection order.