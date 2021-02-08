Two charged in mysterious Geauga County explosions

CHARDON, Ohio (WJW)– Two men are facing charges after mysterious explosions rattled residents in Geauga County for months.

Mitchell Zimmer, 24, of Hambden Township, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a dangerous ordinance. Gary Mieksoki, 68, of Claridon Township, was charged with illegal manufacturing of explosives. They were arrested on Feb. 4.

Gary Mieskoski (left) and Mitchell Zimmer (Photos courtesy: Geauga County Sheriff’s Office)

The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office documented 25 instances of explosions in Hambden and Claridon townships reported by 56 residents since Oct. 2. The blasts put people on edge and sometimes, shook homes.

Detectives searched a location associated with Zimmer and found multiple explosive devices, including one that weighed more than a pound, according to the sheriff’s office.

At Mieskoski’s residence, investigators recovered 1,792 explosions, two firearms and approximately 106 pounds of chemicals used to make explosive powder, the sheriff’s office said.

(Photo courtesy: Geauga County Sheriff’s Office)