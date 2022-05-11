EUCLID, Ohio (WJW)– Arraignments and bond hearings are set for Wednesday afternoon for two people facing murder charges in connection with the death of a 4-year-old boy.

Devin Hall, 29, and Dyneshia Anderson, 30, both of Euclid, are due for video arraignments at 1 p.m., according to Euclid Municipal Court records. The two were arrested Tuesday.

Euclid officers were called to an apartment on East 260th Street at about 10:30 a.m. on May 5 for a report of a child who was unresponsive and not breathing. Police said they were told the child fell down the stairs.

Musiah Wadud was taken to UH Richmond Medical Center, where he died.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said the boy suffered blunt impacts to his head, neck, torso and limbs. He also had injuries to his brain and liver.

The Cuyahoga County Department of Child and Family Services removed three other young children from the home. One required treatment at the hospital, police said.