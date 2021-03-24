Two charged in double murder at My Friends diner

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Two men are charged with aggravated murder in the double homicide at My Friends restaurant on Cleveland’s west side.

Anthony Hunt, 29, and Antonio Ortiz, 25, were arraigned in Cleveland Municipal Court Wednesday morning.

Anthony Hunt and Antonio Ortiz (Photo courtesy: Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department)

Emergency crews responded to the diner on Detroit Avenue near West 117th Street at about 4 a.m. on Wednesday for a shooting. The Cleveland Division of Police said there was an argument between two groups of people, and two men pulled out guns and started firing.

Keondre Austin, 27, of Cleveland, and Geongela Rivers, 23, of Euclid, both died. The two suspects also suffered gunshot wounds.

Investigators are still working to identify two persons of interest, who were spotted on surveillance video outside My Friends.

Photo courtesy Cleveland Police Department

Photo courtesy Cleveland Police Department

Anyone with information should call Cleveland police at 216-623-5464 or Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME.