Two charged in Bay High School swatting incident

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW)– Two juveniles will be charged for the swatting incident at Bay High School that caused an evacuation and sweep in January.

The Bay Village Police Department received a phone call on Jan. 29 from a person claiming he was in the high school bathroom with a gun and he was going to shoot up the school.

The school went into lockdown before the students were moved to a nearby church. Officers from surrounding communities responded to the scene to search the building. No weapons or credible threat was found. Police determined it was a swatting incident.

The department said a juvenile male from Miami, Florida and a juvenile male from Tuscarawas County will be charged with inducing panic and other felony charges.

The police department said it will seek reimbursement from their parents for damage to the school, and the cost of police, fire and EMS.