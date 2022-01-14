Two charged after fatal crash involving stolen van

CANTON, Ohio (WJW)– Two men are facing charges after crashing a stolen van, killing the other driver, Canton police said.

It started when the van was reported stolen from WC Henderson Street NE just past noon on Thursday. Officers soon found the vehicle and tried to stop it.

Canton police said the suspects drove away and were soon involved in a crash at 4th Street NW and Harrison Avenue NW. According to the police report, the suspects didn’t stop at the red light and hit the other vehicle. The crash was captured on city cameras.

Jason Robison, 42, of Canton, was killed.

The driver, Andrew M. Taggart, and the passenger, Jacob Lang, were taken into custody.

Taggart, 36, was charged with felonious assault, grand theft of a motor vehicle and failure to comply with officers, while Lang, 34, was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and failure to comply with officers. Both had outstanding warrants. More charges are expected.