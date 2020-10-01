Two charged in connection with murder of Cleveland detective to be arraigned

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Two people charged in connection with the murder of a Cleveland police detective and another man will be arraigned Thursday afternoon.

Brittany Cremeans, 24, and Antonio Darby, 27, face charges of obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence.

Det. James Skernivitz, 53, and Scott Dingess, 50, were in the officer’s car in a parking lot near West 65th Street in Cleveland when they were killed on Sept. 3. Prosecutors said David McDaniel, 18, and two juveniles fired multiple shots into the vehicle, then fled.

McDaniel, the 17-year-old and the 15-year-old were arrested in the following days. McDaniel was indicted on four counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of felonious assault and one count of tampering with evidence. The juveniles face charges including aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault.

Prosecutors said Cremeans and Darby lied about their roles to law enforcement and helped dispose of the suspected murder weapons.

