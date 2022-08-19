CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cuyahoga County Board of Health has confirmed two cases of E. coli in Cuyahoga County on Friday.

The board of health says the Ohio Department of Health is investigating the cases – 14 total statewide.

The “fast-moving” E. coli outbreak that was identified in Ohio and Michigan has infected nearly 30 people from an unknown source.

The CDC says the true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely higher than the number reported.

Symptoms of E. coli infections include diarrhea, a fever higher than 102 degrees Fahrenheit, vomiting to the point of being unable to keep down liquids and signs of dehydration.

If you are experiencing symptoms, the CDC asks that you keep a record of what you ate in the week before becoming sick in order to help identify the possible source of the infection.

The outbreak hasn’t been linked to food yet. However, the CDC says some preliminary information indicates that the people who have been confirmed to be sick with this strain of E.coli got it from the same food, investigators just don’t know what that food is yet.

ODH has not released information on the two Cuyahoga County cases including age, gender or city.

