BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns will be without starting linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and tight end David Njoku, one of their top offensive players, on Sunday when they visit the Miami Dolphins.

Owusu-Koramoah, who also missed the Browns’ Oct. 31 win over Cincinnati with a sprained right knee, was ruled out Friday by coach Kevin Stefanski after practice. Owusu-Koramoah wore a brace during the portion of the indoor workout open to reporters.

Stefanski said Owusu-Koramoah did not have a setback.

The Browns (3-5) also will be without Njoku, who is second on the team with 34 catches for 418 yards. He’ll miss his second straight game with a high ankle sprain suffered on Oct. 23 against Baltimore.

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 23-20. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Owusu-Koramoah’s absence is another blow to Cleveland’s linebacking corps, which has been decimated by injuries this season. Anthony Walker Jr. (quadriceps) and Jacob Phillips (pectoral) both sustained season-ending injuries.

Cleveland is getting back Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward and Pro Bowl right guard Wyatt Teller. Ward missed three games with a concussion while Teller sat for two games with a calf injury.