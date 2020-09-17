Two brothers arrested in connection to shooting that left ten-year-old boy seriously hurt

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Two brothers have been arrested in connection to a shooting that left a ten-year-old boy seriously hurt in Cleveland on Tuesday.

According to an affidavit, Darrion Sumpter, 18, and Anthony Sumpter, 20, along with a group of 20 others were standing at the intersection of E.117 and Luke Ave. when they allegedly engaged in gunfire with four people inside a silver Nissan.

The boy reportedly tried to run away when he was hit in the back. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries. It’s unclear how he’s doing now.

During the investigation, it was revealed the brothers were picked out of a photo line up as individuals with guns shooting in the direction the boy was standing.

