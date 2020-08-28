Two boys, 12 and 14, killed while sleeping in their mother’s home in Florida

MELROSE, Florida (WJW) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office in Florida has arrested a man described as “well known to the family” in the deaths of two boys.

According to News4 Jax, the sheriff announced late Thursday that Mark Wilson, Jr. is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Deputies responded to a house in Melrose Wednesday and found Robert Baker, 12, and Tayten Baker, 14, dead inside the home.

The boys’ mother and younger sibling were inside the home and uninjured.

Investigators say the boy’s father was out of town.

The sheriff said the family had recently moved to the area and the parents were not considered suspects in the deaths.

The sheriff has not said how the boys were killed or how Wilson was connected to the murders or the family.

The sheriff is expected to hold a press conference in the case Friday.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8