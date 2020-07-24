Two best friends with low chance of survival beat odds, graduate from high school

TYLER, Texas (WJW) — Two best friends who were both given low chances of survival after birth due to brain damage are celebrating a major accomplishment.

According to KTVT, Odin Frost and Jordan Granberry just received their high school diplomas. The teens, who have special needs, grew up together in Tyler, Texas.

They met when they were just three years old.

Watch the report above to see how the duo became so close.

