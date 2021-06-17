Two Ashland businesses accused of operating illegal slot machines

ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC) said two local businesses were searched as part of an illegal gambling investigation.

According to a press release, the OCCC served search warrants Wednesday on two businesses in Ashland.

The OCCC said an investigation by gaming agents found Friends Skilled Games and Hott Spot Skill Games were “operating illegal slot machines and paying cash prizes in violation of Ohio law.”

“These businesses claimed to offer skill games, but in reality operated illegal slot machines. Unscrupulous

establishments like Friends and Hott Spot profit off vulnerable patrons and brazenly disregard

Ohio’s gambling laws, and the Commission will continue to use all tools at our disposal to enforce

the law and protect Ohioans,” said Ohio Casino Control Commission Executive Director Matthew Schuler.

The release states gaming equipment, cash and documents were seized during the operation, in which the Ashland Police Department also took part.