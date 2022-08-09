LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland police confirmed that two people have been arrested amid an investigation into the death of Victor Huff, a Lakewood man whose body was discovered two days after he was reported missing.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the two had not yet been charged.

Huff, a 47-year-old electrician, called off work on Aug. 2 and missed work the following day, according to Lakewood Police Capt. Gary Stone.

Police said a family member saw Huff’s truck being driven by a woman with dark hair whom she did not recognize. Stone said Huff withdrew about $500 from two ATMs in Cleveland.

On Aug. 4, Cleveland police found Huff’s truck near West 93rd Street and Willard Avenue. They found his body wrapped in a tarp near Train and Richner avenues. He had been shot multiple times, the Cuyahoga County medical examiner confirmed.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call investigators at 216-623-5464.

Anonymous tips can be given to CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME (216-252-7463) and may be eligible for a $5,000 reward.