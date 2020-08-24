Two arrests after two killed, three shot in multi-state crime spree that started in Akron

SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota (WJW) – Two people are in custody who were wanted in a violent multi-state crime spree linked to two murders, and two other shootings.

Timothy Sargent, 42, and Savannah Emich, 20, were taken into custody by state troopers in South Dakota Monday morning.

Timothy Sargent (Photo Credit: U.S. Marshals Service)

Savanna Emich (Photo Credit: Indiana State Police)

Sargent had been identified following a shooting in Akron one week ago.

AUGUST 17

Akron police responded to the 20 block of W. North St. just after 9 p.m. on a report of a man who had been shot along the Towpath Trail.

Detectives determined Sargent shot the man multiple times.

The victim survived the shooting.

Akron Police Captain David Laughlin says the victim knew both Sargent and Emich.

Sargent faces attempted murder charges in connection with the incident.

AUGUST 18

The body of 22-year-old Rebecca Tomlinson was found Tuesday in Akron around 5 p.m.

A man walking his dog called police after finding the body.

The Summit County Medical Examiner said the victim had been shot.

Police say she was an acquaintance of both Sargent and Emich.

AUGUST 19

Investigators in Cabell County, West Virginia are looking at Sargent as a suspect in the death of 62-year-old David Martin.

Wednesday morning, Martin’s body was found in a wrecked vehicle on Route 60, according to WSAZ.

Investigators determined he was killed in a shooting.

AUGUST 19

Indiana State Police developed Emich and Sargent as persons of interest in a triple shooting at O’Bannon Woods State Park.

Police believe the two opened fire on a family at the park, seriously injuring two adults.

The driver had been shot multiple times. The front seat passenger was also shot.

They told investigators they were leaving the park following a hike when a Dodge Avenger pulled close behind them with high-beams on around 9:15 p.m.

They thought the vehicle wanted to pass, but the victims say the people in the Dodge opened fire when they pulled up next to them.

AUGUST 24

Emich and Sargent were arrested by State Troopers in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Emich will be extradited on warrants connected to the shooting in Indiana.

More charges on both suspects are expected.

