AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Two men have been arrested on multiple drug and weapons-related charges in Akron.

According to a press release from the Akron Police Department, Antonio Goodwin, 34, and Charles Workman, 42, have been arrested after an investigation that stemmed from the sudden death of 48-year-old Nathan Strickland on June 17.

According to the release, Strickland died after a drug overdose.

On November 3 around 8:40 a.m., detectives warrants to go into a home on the 800 block of Nome Avenue. That is when Workman fled the scene in a vehicle, according to the release.

Workman soon crashed the car and was arrested shortly after. He was found with ecstasy pills, cocaine and marijuana, according to police.

Inside the home, investigators found over 390 grams of methamphetamines and two handguns, the release said.

According to the release, Goodwin was charged with trafficking and weapons under disability related to the search and trafficking of fentanyl, corrupting another with drugs and involuntary manslaughter in connection to Strickland’s death.

Workman was charged with two counts of trafficking drugs and drug abuse, two counts of drug abuse and willful flee.

According to the release, Goodwin and Workman were both booked into the Summit County Jail.