Two arrested in Summit County after meth lab explosion

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a meth operation in Green.

Summit County deputies and Coventry firefighters responded to a report of an explosion at a garage on South Main St. at 6 a.m. Friday.

The home was evacuated as firefighters put the flames out.

Investigators say nine people lived there. None were hurt.

Investigators determined two of the residents had been manufacturing methamphetamines in the garage.

According to a press release, suspected meth and fentanyl were found on the property, along with baggies.

Two people have been arrested.

Jennifer Hanam, 35, and Cliff Cundiff, 36, were booked in the Summit County Jail on charges including illegal manufacturing of drugs.

The sheriff says additional charges are possible.