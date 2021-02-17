Two arrested in murder of teen found dead in Akron backyard

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested two suspects in the murder of a 17-year-old boy.

Leeric Dayvierre Campbell and Jaemeir Lamorreon Gooden, both 19, were wanted by the Akron Police Department for homicide.

The U.S. Marshals Service said the 17-year-old victim was shot numerous times in the chest and died in a backyard on Clifford Avenue Monday evening.

Campbell and Gooden were quickly identified as suspects and both found at a home on Raymond Avenue, according to the Marshals.

“Extremely swift and diligent work by both the Akron Police Department and our task force led to these two violent suspects being located so quickly and arrested without any issue. The city of Akron will be a safer place with these two behind bars,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said in a news release on Wednesday.