ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — City police on Friday morning responded to a report of gunfire and arrested two people.

The disturbance was reported just after 10 a.m. Friday along Middle Avenue, between 3rd Street and St. Mary’s Way. Police and investigators from the county prosecutor’s office there found three cars and multiple people involved, according to a news release. They were “secured and separated.”

Officers determined a single shot was fired during the altercation, which stemmed from a prior dispute between both parties just minutes earlier at the Speedy Gas Station along Middle Avenue.

Officers arrested two people: a 41-year-old and a 17-year-old, both from Elyria. Both are in custody pending bond, according to the release.

“At this time, there is no danger to the public,” reads the Friday afternoon release.

The 41-year-old is charged with a misdemeanor count of assault and set for arraignment at 10:05 a.m. Monday, Elyria Municipal Court records show.

The incident remains under investigation. Police may file additional charges. Anyone with information is urged to contact detective James Homoki at 440-326-1215 or homokijim@cityofelyria.org.