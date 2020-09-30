Two arrested in Akron during fentanyl trafficking investigation

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– Authorities seized guns and drugs during a trafficking investigation in Akron Tuesday morning.

Members of the Akron Anti-Violence Bureau, the Akron SWAT Team and the ATF served a search warrant at a home on Tioga Avenue.

Police said detectives recovered about 150 grams of fentanyl, ecstasy pills and nearly $1,000 in cash. They also seized a .45 caliber AR-style pistol, .40 caliber handgun, and a 9mm pistol, according to Akron police.

(Photo courtesy: Akron police)

(Photo courtesy: Akron police)

DeShane Stafford (Photo courtesy: Akron police)

Kevin Lidge (Photo courtesy: Akron police)

DeShane Stafford, 44, and Kevin Lidge, 29, were arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in fentanyl and having weapons under disability. They were taken to the Summit County Jail.

Officers also executed a search warrant at a house on Clearfield Avenue. No narcotics were found but 28-year-old Gary Jones was arrested on a federal probation violation, police said.

