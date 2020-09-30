AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– Authorities seized guns and drugs during a trafficking investigation in Akron Tuesday morning.
Members of the Akron Anti-Violence Bureau, the Akron SWAT Team and the ATF served a search warrant at a home on Tioga Avenue.
Police said detectives recovered about 150 grams of fentanyl, ecstasy pills and nearly $1,000 in cash. They also seized a .45 caliber AR-style pistol, .40 caliber handgun, and a 9mm pistol, according to Akron police.
DeShane Stafford, 44, and Kevin Lidge, 29, were arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in fentanyl and having weapons under disability. They were taken to the Summit County Jail.
Officers also executed a search warrant at a house on Clearfield Avenue. No narcotics were found but 28-year-old Gary Jones was arrested on a federal probation violation, police said.
The latest headlines from FOX8.com:
- Timothy Ray Brown, first person cured of HIV, dies of cancer
- Investigation underway after Shaker Heights officer reportedly makes obscene gesture towards protesters
- Two arrested in Akron during fentanyl trafficking investigation
- Biden, Trump continue turbulent sparring on social media, during campaign event day after presidential debate
- Titans vs. Steelers game postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests