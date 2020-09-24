Two arrested after two employees assaulted at Topgolf in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW)– Two employees at the Topgolf location in Independence were assaulted Wednesday night, police said.

Shaquan Foreman Antoin, 25, and Dekotha Arnold, 20, were charged with assault and resisting arrest. They were taken to the Independence jail.

Independence police were called to Topgolf, located on Rockside Woods Boulevard, just before 11 p.m.

According to the police report, the incident happened after Antoin’s card was declined. He then paid the tab in cash and called the employee an obscenity, police said. The worker told the couple she would have the manager remove them from the premises and another employee asked them to calm down.

That’s when Arnold hit the woman several times in the face, police said. Antonin hit both workers before the couple fled, according to police.

Police said the two victims had visible injuries, including a black eye and a chipped tooth. The manager told police he thought the one server was unconscious when he saw her on the ground.

The couple was restrained by others while Arnold punched one worker in the head multiple times before police arrived, the report said.

