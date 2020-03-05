Two arrested after man shot and killed in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WJW)– Two suspects were arrested in the death of a Canton man.

Officers were called to Struble Avenue NE in Canton at about 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday for a car crash and shots fired. They found a car hit a garage and the driver suffered gunshot wounds to the back, police said.

The victim, 23-year-old Aaron Peterson, was taken to Mercy Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Canton police have two suspects in the case. Brandon Jones, 20, is charged with felonious assault and murder, while Jaedyn McCallup, 20, is charged with felonious assault and complicity to murder.