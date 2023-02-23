CLEVELAND (WJW) – Two men have been arrested after a Cleveland man was brutally beaten during a robbery earlier this month, the Fox 8 I-Team has learned.

Vandozier Ivory, 50, and Vandel Miles, 28, were both arrested Wednesday, according to Cleveland Municipal Court records.

Joe Lewis, 56, was attacked on Feb. 8 in the area of Carrington Avenue off of West 130th Street.

Lewis was trying to get back a bookbag that was taken from him and was walking away when Ivory and Miles attacked him, throwing him to the ground, court records state. They then kicked Lewis in the head repeatedly, according to court records.

Lewis was left with multiple cuts and swelling to his face, a concussion and broken teeth after the attack, according to court records.

Court records say Lewis lives less than half a mile from Ivory and Miles.

After the attack, the community came together to show love and support for Lewis, which touched the hearts of Lewis and his 88-year-old father. Read that full story here.

The victim’s father, James Lewis, says his son has been dealing with a variety of medical issues since he was a young child, but Joe is known as a kind and gentle soul who greets everyone with a smile and a wave.