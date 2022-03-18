HAMILTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that two men were arrested after multiple drug searches were done in the county.

The sheriff’s office said that nine search warrants were conducted by multiple agencies, including the FBI, at homes related to an alleged drug organization.

700 pounds of marijuana with an estimated value of $2 million, 10 guns, vehicles, and over $50,000 were recovered from the searches. Police say the drug group is alleged to be involved in a large drug seizure and a shooting death in 2021.

43-year-old Vince Sanford and 36-year-old John Andrews Jr. were arrested and charged on multiple drug and gun-related offenses.