Two Akron officers injured in separate incidents over the weekend

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Two Akron officers were injured in separate, car-related occurrences over the weekend.

The first injury happened a few minutes after midnight on Saturday when officers say they saw 47-year-old James Workman underneath a vehicle at D&K Auto Repair on E. Archwood Avenue allegedly tampering with it, according to a release from the department.

Officers say when they made contact with Workman, a struggle ensued. He allegedly got back into his 2011 Jeep Patriot and drove backwards, knocking an officer to the ground and running him over, injuring his legs, police say.

According to police, Workman fled the scene and led officers on a short pursuit before he was arrested.

The injured officer, a 3-year-veteran of the police department, had minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment. The officer was released hours later and is expected to make a full recovery.

Workman was booked into the Summit County Jail and charged with felonious assault and failure to comply with order of a police officer.

The second incident happened around 10 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the release, an officer in a marked police cruiser was driving northbound on S. Main Street approaching Brighton Drive when a 54-year-old man, in a Fiat 500, driving southbound on S. Main Street made a sudden turn onto Brighton Drive and crashed into the cruiser.

The officer, a nearly 2-year member of the police department, was trapped inside the cruiser at first and needed to be extricated. He was taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital, treated for his injuries and later released.

The Fiat’s driver was unresponsive when EMS arrived and was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, where he’s in serious condition.

Police say alcohol may be a contributing factor in the crash.

The crash investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.