Two Akron homes struck by bullets, including house with family inside

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Akron are investigating after two homes were shot Monday.

It happened in the 500 block of Bacon Ave.

According to a press release, a resident called police around midnight after hearing gunfire.

Officers found the resident’s home and another home, which was vacant, both hit by gunfire.

Police say there were children at the resident’s home at the time of the incident.

No one was hurt.

Police do not have a description of the suspect.

If you have information that can help Akron police, call (330)375-2490.

