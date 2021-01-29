Two accused of stealing credit cards, leading deputies on chase in Lake County

PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– Two men accused of stealing credit cards across Northeast Ohio were arrested after a chase on Wednesday.

Michael McDaniels, of Columbus, and Kendarius Manning, of Pompano, Florida, face a number of felony charges with more forthcoming.

It started when Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Planet Fitness on Mentor Avenue Wednesday night. A woman reported her car window was smashed and her purse was missing. According to the sheriff’s office, they learned the victim’s credit card was used at the nearby Giant Eagle.

There, deputies noticed a man leaving the store who acted extremely nervous, the sheriff’s office said. When deputies tried to question him, he ran to a car and sped off.

Michael McDaniels and Kendarius Manning (Photo courtesy: Lake County Sheriff’s Office)

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said it tried to perform a traffic stop, but the car sped onto state Route 84 and state Route 44 while the two men inside threw items out the windows.

The pair ditched the car and took off before they were arrested. According to the sheriff’s deputies, they found the victim’s wallet and purse, and a large number of gift cards, as well as other credit cards and driver’s licenses.

Investigators said the cards and IDs were stolen on the same date from at least five other jurisdictions in Lake, Geauga, Cuyahoga and Portage counties.

McDaniels and Manning were taken to the Lake County Jail. The sheriff’s office said Manning had multiple felony warrants for his arrest throughout the country.